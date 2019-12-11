How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

Shakhtar Donetsk (home) vs. Atalanta (away)

What to Know

Atalanta and Shakhtar Donetsk are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Metalist Stadium. Atalanta collected three points with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their previous leg. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Atalanta (four points) is last in Group C, while Shakhtar Donetsk (six points) is in second place in the group behind Man City (11 points).

A win for Atalanta would get them out of last place. A win for Shakhtar Donetsk would guarantee them second place in the group.

How To Watch