How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

Shakhtar Donetsk (home) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (away)

What to Know

Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk will face off at 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Metalist Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Dinamo Zagreb is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Manchester City. On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk collected three points with a 2-1 win over Atalanta in their previous leg.

Right now, Dinamo Zagreb (three points) is in second place in Group C behind Man City (six points), while Shakhtar Donetsk (three points) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Shakhtar Donetsk will push them ahead of Dinamo Zagreb, so we'll see if Dinamo Zagreb can fend them off.

How To Watch