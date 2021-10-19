Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+. Make sure to check out our expert picks for this match and the rest of the day's slate of Champions League matches.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Shakhtar Donetsk

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Shakhtar Donetsk will be playing Real Madrid at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 19 at NSC Olimpiyskiy. Shakhtar Donetsk tied Inter Milan 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Sheriff Tiraspol three weeks ago. Right now, Shakhtar Donetsk (one point) is last in Group D, while Real Madrid (three points) is in second place in the group behind Sheriff Tiraspol (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Shakhtar Donetsk would get them out of last place. A win for Real Madrid would guarantee them second place in the group.

