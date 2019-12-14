How to watch Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Who's Playing
Aston Villa @ Sheffield United
Current Records: Sheffield United 5-4-7; Aston Villa 4-9-3
What to Know
Sheffield United will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.
On Sunday, the Blades won by a goal, slipping past Norwich City 2-1.
Meanwhile, Villa received a tough blow as they fell 4-1 to Leicester City.
Sheffield United's victory lifted them to 5-4-7 (22 points) while Aston Villa's loss dropped them down to 4-9-3 (15 points). We'll see if Sheffield can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
The Reds are in first place and rolling
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca is fighting for the top spot with Real Madrid
-
Champions League draw scenarios
A look at every possible matchup for the last 16 participants in the Champions League
-
MLS makes changes to SuperDraft
The SuperDraft will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9 and it will be available to stream on YouTube...
-
UCL Star Power: Icardi a nice fit at PSG
Could Mauro Icardi be the difference maker for PSG?
-
Champions League rankings: PSG at No. 1
There are a handful of teams that could be crowned champions come late May
-
UCL: Atleti, Atalanta clinch spots
The Champions League group stage wrapped up Wednesday
-
Inter knocked out of UCL by Barca
A Messi-less Barcelona side got the win and sent the Italian team to the Europa League