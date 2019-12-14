How to watch Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Sheffield United 5-4-7; Aston Villa 4-9-3

What to Know

Sheffield United will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, the Blades won by a goal, slipping past Norwich City 2-1.

Meanwhile, Villa received a tough blow as they fell 4-1 to Leicester City.

Sheffield United's victory lifted them to 5-4-7 (22 points) while Aston Villa's loss dropped them down to 4-9-3 (15 points). We'll see if Sheffield can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch