How to watch Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

How to watch Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa soccer game

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Sheffield United 5-4-7; Aston Villa 4-9-3

What to Know

Sheffield United will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Villa's offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Sunday, the Blades won by a goal, slipping past Norwich City 2-1.

Meanwhile, Villa received a tough blow as they fell 4-1 to Leicester City.

Sheffield United's victory lifted them to 5-4-7 (22 points) while Aston Villa's loss dropped them down to 4-9-3 (15 points). We'll see if Sheffield can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: Bramall Lane
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
Our Latest Stories