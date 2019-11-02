How to watch Sheffield United vs. Burnley: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sheffield United (home) vs. Burnley (away)

Current Records: Sheffield United 3-3-4; Burnley 3-4-3

What to Know

Sheffield United will square off against Burnley at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Since Sheffield's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, the Blades and West Ham United tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Burnley came up short against Chelsea, falling 4-2.

Sheffield are 3-3-4 (13 points) and Burnley is 3-4-3 (12 points), so if Burnley wins they will leapfrog Sheffield in the standings.

How To Watch