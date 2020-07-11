Who's Playing
Chelsea @ Sheffield United
Current Records: Chelsea 18-10-6; Sheffield United 13-9-12
What to Know
Sheffield United managed to walk away from the road leg against Chelsea with a draw. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
On Wednesday, the Blades won by a goal, slipping past Wolverhampton 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Chelsea dodged a bullet on Tuesday, finishing off Crystal Palace 3-2.
Their wins bumped Sheffield to 13-9-12 and Chelsea to 18-10-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App