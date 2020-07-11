Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Chelsea 18-10-6; Sheffield United 13-9-12

What to Know

Sheffield United managed to walk away from the road leg against Chelsea with a draw. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

On Wednesday, the Blades won by a goal, slipping past Wolverhampton 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Chelsea dodged a bullet on Tuesday, finishing off Crystal Palace 3-2.

Their wins bumped Sheffield to 13-9-12 and Chelsea to 18-10-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch