Who's Playing
Everton @ Sheffield United
Current Records: Everton 12-14-10; Sheffield United 14-10-12
What to Know
Everton will head off to play at Bramall Lane to try and steal back a positive result from Sheffield United after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.
On Thursday, Everton and Aston Villa ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Sheffield came up short against Leicester City on Thursday, falling 2-0.
After their draw, Everton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Everton
- When: Monday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App