Who's Playing

Everton @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Everton 12-14-10; Sheffield United 14-10-12

What to Know

Everton will head off to play at Bramall Lane to try and steal back a positive result from Sheffield United after losing their first round-robin matchup. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

On Thursday, Everton and Aston Villa ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Sheffield came up short against Leicester City on Thursday, falling 2-0.

After their draw, Everton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

