How to watch Sheffield United vs. Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United (home) vs. Leicester City (away)
Current Records: Sheffield United 1-0-1; Leicester City 0-0-2
What to Know
Leicester City will take on Sheffield United at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Bramall Lane.
On Sunday, Leicester met with Chelsea in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
The crowd came for a game, and Sheffield and Crystal Palace sure delivered. It was a match that couldn't have wound up any closer, but Sheffield snuck past Crystal Palace for the 1-0 victory.
Leicester will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Leicester City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
