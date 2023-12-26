The Premier League Boxing Day tradition continues on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Luton Town @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Luton Town 3-3-11, Sheffield United 2-3-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Luton Town will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against Sheffield United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. Luton's last four matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, Luton kept a clean sheet against Newcastle. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Newcastle 1-0. Luton's only goal came from Andros Townsend in minute 25.

Meanwhile, neither Sheffield nor Aston Villa could gain the upper hand on Friday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Sheffield's goal came from Cameron Archer at minute 87, while Aston Villa's was scored by Nicolo Zaniolo in the 90th.

Luton's win bumped their record up to 3-3-11. Sheffield's record is now 2-3-13.

Odds

Sheffield United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +136 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.