The Premier League Boxing Day tradition continues on Tuesday.
Who's Playing
- Luton Town @ Sheffield United
- Current Records: Luton Town 3-3-11, Sheffield United 2-3-13
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Peacock
What to Know
Luton Town will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against Sheffield United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. Luton's last four matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Saturday, Luton kept a clean sheet against Newcastle. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Newcastle 1-0. Luton's only goal came from Andros Townsend in minute 25.
Meanwhile, neither Sheffield nor Aston Villa could gain the upper hand on Friday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Sheffield's goal came from Cameron Archer at minute 87, while Aston Villa's was scored by Nicolo Zaniolo in the 90th.
Luton's win bumped their record up to 3-3-11. Sheffield's record is now 2-3-13.
Odds
Sheffield United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +136 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.