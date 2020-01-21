How to watch Sheffield United vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Manchester City 15-5-3; Sheffield United 8-6-9

What to Know

Sheffield United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester City. They will face off against one another at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield has a defense that allows only 0.96 goals per game, so Man City's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Blades and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Man City and Crystal Palace tied 2-2, good for one point each.

The ties rounded out the Blades' record to 8-6-9 and City's to 15-5-3. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Sheffield United vs. Manchester City

Sheffield United vs. Manchester City When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.