How to watch Sheffield United vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's Premier League game
Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Sheffield United
Current Records: Manchester City 15-5-3; Sheffield United 8-6-9
What to Know
Sheffield United will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester City. They will face off against one another at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield has a defense that allows only 0.96 goals per game, so Man City's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Blades and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Man City and Crystal Palace tied 2-2, good for one point each.
The ties rounded out the Blades' record to 8-6-9 and City's to 15-5-3. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Manchester City
- When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Dec 29, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Sheffield United 0
