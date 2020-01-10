How to watch Sheffield United vs. West Ham United: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Sheffield United

Current Records: West Ham United 6-10-4; Sheffield United 7-6-8

What to Know

Sheffield United managed to walk away from the road leg against West Ham United with a draw. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so West Ham's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Blades opened the new year with a less-than-successful 2-0 loss to Liverpool last week.

Meanwhile, West Ham kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth last Wednesday. The Irons put the hurt on Bournemouth with a sharp 4-0 win. With West Ham ahead 3 to nothing at the half, the match was all but over already.

West Ham United's victory lifted them to 6-10-4 (22 points) while Sheffield United's defeat dropped them down to 7-6-8 (29 points). We'll see if West Ham can repeat their recent success or if Sheffield bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Sheffield United vs. West Ham United

Sheffield United vs. West Ham United When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Ham United and Sheffield United tied in their last contest.