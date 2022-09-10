With no Premier League soccer this weekend, our eyes turn to the rest of the world as there are intriguing fixtures dotted throughout Saturday and Sunday. From one of the largest rivalries in the world taking center stage in the Superclasico between Boca Juniors and River Plate in Argentina on Sunday to Marco Rose taking charge of his first RB Leipzig match Saturday against his former squad Borussia Dortmund. Add in Simone Inzaghi's seat getting warmer in Milan after Inter have lost three of their last four matches and there's even additional pressure for their fixture with Torino. What all are we keeping an eye on this weekend?

Here are the matches:

5. Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave

Date: Saturday, Sep. 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Why watch: With only three matchdays left in the NWSL regular season, the San Diego Wave are trying to separate themselves from the Portland Thorns atop the table. Facing the Washington Spirit, who haven't won a match since their season opener should be a good time to pick up points but Spirit matches have been anything but predictable. Since losing to the Kansas City Current in July, the Spirit have drawn four of their last five matches including a 2-2 and a 3-3 draw so the Wave will need to be on their toes despite having the best defense in the NWSL. Alex Morgan also continues her charge to win the Golden Boot as this could be quite an intriguing tie.

4. Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC

Date: Saturday, Sep. 10 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Philadelphia Union -185; Draw +310; Orlando City +490

Why watch: Chasing the Supporters' Shield, the Philadelphia Union have become one of the best attacking teams in Major League Soccer. Top of the Eastern Conference, the Union will host Orlando City after the Lions hoisted their first trophy in club history by winning the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open cup during the week. Coming into the match on short rest, this is a chance for the Union to score multiple goals for the seventh straight game behind Daniel Gazdag who is chasing the MLS Golden Boot. But don't let the gaudy attacking numbers take away from the fact that the Union have built a +42 goal differential behind their defense that has only allowed 21 goals in 30 games. As Jim Curtin leads the team through a historic season, every match remaining is a must watch.

3. Inter Milan vs. Torino

Date: Saturday, Sep. 10 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Inter -235; Draw +375; Torino +600

Why watch: After disappointing losses to AC Milan and Bayern Munich, Simone Inzaghi's seat is getting warmer in Milan. When the team didn't improve after dropping established players to the bench against Bayern, it left Inzaghi in a position where he can't afford a loss to Torino especially when players like captain Samir Handanovic will be restored to the side for the clash. If the team doesn't improve, concerns that Inzaghi is losing the support of the squad and ownership will continue to grow. Torino won't roll over either as they sit sixth in Serie A and have already held Lazio scoreless this season. Torino have struggled away from home so that will give Inter hope.

2. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund

Date: Saturday, Sep. 10 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: RB Leipzig +135; Draw +290; Dortmund +185

Why watch: After being let go by Borussia Dortmund in May, it didn't take long for Marco Rose to find a new coaching position as he's now taking charge of RB Leipzig. With his first match being against his former club, it will be interesting to see how the former RB Salzburg manager succeeds. While Leipzig didn't have much success with their last internal Red Bull appointment in Jesse Marsch, Domenico Tedesco also didn't succeed as the team went out of their comfort zone. Gio Reyna could start for Dortmund after delivering two assists in their Champions League victory midweek which is certainly good news for USMNT supporters.

1. Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

Date: Sunday, Sep. 11 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

Caesars Sportsbook Odds: Boca Juniors +195; Draw +190; River Plate +126

Why watch: Boca and River may be experiencing down seasons but both are only four points off of the top of the league. Boca are in good form with three straight wins while River's attack has gotten going again after learning to adjust to losing Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez during the summer. In one of the largest rivalries in all of sports, anything can happen with the Superclasico coming to town. And then there's the possibility that with jobs at Brighton and possibly Sevilla opening in Europe, River coach Marcelo Gallardo's head could be turned by Europe.

Honorable mentions

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, Sep. 10: A game to watch in ...

MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC , 8 p.m. (ESPN+)



Seattle Sounders vs. , 8 p.m. (ESPN+) NWSL: North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

vs. Racing Louisville, 7 p.m. (Paramount+) Spain : Cadiz vs. Barcelona , 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Cadiz vs. , 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+) Italy: Sampdoria vs. Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

vs. Milan, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+) Germany : Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart , 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Bayern Munich vs. , 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+) France : PSG vs. Brest , 11 a.m. (beIN Sports and fuboTV -- Try for free)

vs. , 11 a.m. (beIN Sports and fuboTV -- Try for free) Argentina: Banfield vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Banfield vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+) Brazil : Palmeiras vs. Juventude, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Sep. 11: A game to watch in ...