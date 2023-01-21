The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Aston Villa @ Southampton
- Current Records: Aston Villa 7-8-4; Southampton 4-12-3
What to Know
This Saturday, Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.79 goals per matchup. They will be playing at home against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Southampton dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Everton 2-1.
Speaking of close games: Villa won by a goal, slipping past Leeds United 2-1.
In the teams' previous meeting last September, Southampton and the Lions were neck-and-neck, but Southampton came up empty-handed after a 1-0 loss. Maybe Southampton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- Online streaming: Peacock
Series History
Southampton have won four out of their last seven games against Aston Villa.
- Sep 16, 2022 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Mar 05, 2022 - Aston Villa 4 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 05, 2021 - Southampton 1 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Jan 30, 2021 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 01, 2020 - Southampton 4 vs. Aston Villa 3
- Feb 22, 2020 - Southampton 2 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Dec 21, 2019 - Southampton 3 vs. Aston Villa 1