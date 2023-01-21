The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Southampton

Current Records: Aston Villa 7-8-4; Southampton 4-12-3

What to Know

This Saturday, Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.79 goals per matchup. They will be playing at home against Aston Villa at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Southampton dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Everton 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Villa won by a goal, slipping past Leeds United 2-1.

In the teams' previous meeting last September, Southampton and the Lions were neck-and-neck, but Southampton came up empty-handed after a 1-0 loss. Maybe Southampton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Series History

Southampton have won four out of their last seven games against Aston Villa.