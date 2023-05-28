The Premier League wraps up its season on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Southampton

Current Records: Liverpool 19-9-9, Southampton 6-6-25

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Southampton are 1-9 against Liverpool in English Premier League play since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Southampton will look to defend their home pitch against Liverpool at St. Mary's Stadium. The timing isn't great for Southampton: they have been struggling with four straight losses at home while Liverpool have snatched up three consecutive wins on the road.

Southampton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. That's two games in a row now that Southampton have lost by two goals.

Liverpool, on the other hand, haven't lost since April 1st and they too continued that trend. Neither they nor Aston Villa could gain the upper hand on Saturday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Southampton came up short against Liverpool in their previous matchup last November, falling 3-1. Will Southampton have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Liverpool are a huge favorite against Southampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -238 to win.



The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.