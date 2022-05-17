The title race is coming down to the wire as the Premier League returns on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Southampton

Current Records: Liverpool 26-2-8; Southampton 9-14-13

What to Know

Liverpool is headed to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Reds have a defense that allows only 0.67 goals per game, so Southampton's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Liverpool and Aston Villa last week, but Liverpool stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, Southampton received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 3-0 to Brentford.

Everything went Liverpool's way against Southampton in the teams' previous meeting last November as they made off with a 4-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Liverpool since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. Liverpool When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +700; Draw +400; Liverpool -270

Series History

Liverpool have won eight out of their last 11 games against Southampton.