The title race is coming down to the wire as the Premier League returns on Tuesday.
Who's Playing
- Liverpool @ Southampton
- Current Records: Liverpool 26-2-8; Southampton 9-14-13
What to Know
Liverpool is headed to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Reds have a defense that allows only 0.67 goals per game, so Southampton's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Liverpool and Aston Villa last week, but Liverpool stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.
Meanwhile, Southampton received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 3-0 to Brentford.
Everything went Liverpool's way against Southampton in the teams' previous meeting last November as they made off with a 4-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Liverpool since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Liverpool
- When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +700; Draw +400; Liverpool -270
Series History
Liverpool have won eight out of their last 11 games against Southampton.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Liverpool 4 vs. Southampton 0
- May 08, 2021 - Liverpool 2 vs. Southampton 0
- Jan 04, 2021 - Southampton 1 vs. Liverpool 0
- Feb 01, 2020 - Liverpool 4 vs. Southampton 0
- Aug 17, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Apr 05, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Sep 22, 2018 - Liverpool 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Feb 11, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Southampton 0
- Nov 18, 2017 - Liverpool 3 vs. Southampton 0
- May 07, 2017 - Southampton 0 vs. Liverpool 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Liverpool 0 vs. Southampton 0