The Premier League is back in action Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Southampton
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 15-3-9; Southampton 6-4-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
What to Know
Southampton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-turf advantage. They will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Southampton came up short against Brentford on Wednesday, falling 2-0.
Tottenham Hotspur beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 on Saturday.
Southampton will be out to turn their luck around, while Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to grab another victory. We'll see if Southampton can manage to pull off that tough task or if Tottenham Hotspur can keep their momentum going instead.
Odds
Tottenham Hotspur are a solid favorite against Southampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -127 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
