Luis de la Fuente's Spain will host Brazil at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid for a friendly game that will see some of the best players around European soccer take the field. La Roja will enter the contest after a surprising 1-0 defeat to Colombia on Friday, while Brazil were in action on Saturday, with a 1-0 victory over England at Wembley.

Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, March 26 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 26 | 4:00 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: Fubo

Fubo Odds: Spain +110; Draw: +220; Brazil +220

Team news

Spain: Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and Dani Olmo are all likely to start for Spain after Friday's game, while Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams, who were second-half substitutes against Colombia, are also expected to feature in the starting team on Tuesday in Madrid.

Possible Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; Nico Williams, Morata, Olmo.

Brazil: Dorival Junior will likely try to experiment some of the players on Tuesday, but Real Madrid stars Rodrigo and Vinicius Jr. are expected to start on Tuesday in their home stadium. The absences of goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson Becker (both injured) meant that Bento earned his first cap on Saturday, and the 24-year-old should play again as a starter on Tuesday.

Possible Brazil XI: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz; Pepe, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Prediction

Both sides will try to win but will also likely try something new to rotate some of their players. A draw is the most likely result. Pick: Spain 1, Brazil 1.