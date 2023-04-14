Serie A is back in action on Friday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Spezia

Current Records: Lazio 17-7-5; Spezia 5-11-13

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Alberto Picco

Stadio Alberto Picco TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Spezia are 0-5 against Lazio since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Spezia will be playing at home against Lazio at 2:45 p.m. ET. Since Spezia's last six contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Spezia haven't won a game since March 10th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Fiorentina played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. The loss was just more heartbreak for Spezia who fell 2-1 when the team previously met back in February of 2022.

Meanwhile, Lazio extended their game-winning streak to three on Saturday. They skirted past Juventus 2-1. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Lazio were the better team in the second half.

Spezia might still be hurting after the devastating 4-0 loss walloping they got from Lazio in their previous matchup last October. Will Spezia have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Lazio are a solid favorite against Spezia, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -140 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.