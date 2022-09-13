The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Sporting CP

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Sporting CP will face off at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage. Tottenham won 2-0 against Olympique Marseille this past Wednesday. Likewise, Sporting CP collected three points with a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous leg. Right now, Spurs (three points) are in second place in Group D, while Sporting CP (three points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Whoever wins will be on top of the group. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

