How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for July 20-21
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on July 20-21 with our listings below.
For streaming:
- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.
All times are US/Eastern
July 20
Gold Cup semis
Jamaica vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Mexico vs. Honduras, 10:30 p.m. on FS1
International Champion Cup
Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
July 21
MLS
Orlando City vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. on ESPN
