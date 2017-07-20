How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for July 20-21

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on July 20-21 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.

- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.

- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.

- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern

July 20

Gold Cup semis

Jamaica vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Mexico vs. Honduras, 10:30 p.m. on FS1

International Champion Cup

Manchester United vs. Manchester City, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

July 21

MLS

Orlando City vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. on ESPN