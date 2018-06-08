How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for June 8-11

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on June 8-11 with our listings below.

For streaming:

Note: beIN Sports, Fox Sports and NBC games are available via streaming service fuboTV

All times are US/Eastern

June 8



Friendlies

Germany vs. Saudi Arabia, 1:30 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Poland vs. Chile, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

June 9



Friendlies

Sweden vs. Peru, 1:15 p.m. on beIN Sports

Denmark vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Spain vs. Tunisia, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

France vs. USA, 3 p.m. on ESPN

June 10

No international friendlies