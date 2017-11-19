How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Nov. 19

Here are the games coming up on TV and online

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Nov. 19 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern

Nov. 19

Serie A
Inter vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Premier League
Watford vs. West Ham, 11 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Espanyol vs. Valencia, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Las Palmas vs. Levante, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports In Spa.
Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Bundesliga
Schalke vs. Hamburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1
Werder Bremen vs. Hannover, 12 p.m. on FS2

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

