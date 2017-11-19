How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Nov. 19

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Nov. 19 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.

- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.

- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.

- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern

Nov. 19

Serie A

Inter vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Premier League

Watford vs. West Ham, 11 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Espanyol vs. Valencia, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Las Palmas vs. Levante, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports In Spa.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Bundesliga

Schalke vs. Hamburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1

Werder Bremen vs. Hannover, 12 p.m. on FS2