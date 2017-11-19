How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Nov. 19
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Nov. 19 with our listings below.
For streaming:
- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.
All times are US/Eastern
Nov. 19
Serie A
Inter vs. Atalanta, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
Premier League
Watford vs. West Ham, 11 a.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Espanyol vs. Valencia, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Las Palmas vs. Levante, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports In Spa.
Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal, 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Bundesliga
Schalke vs. Hamburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1
Werder Bremen vs. Hannover, 12 p.m. on FS2
