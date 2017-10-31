How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Oct. 31
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Oct. 31 with our listings below.
For streaming:
- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.
All times are US/Eastern
Oct. 31
Champions League
Manchester United vs. Benfica, 3:45 p.m. on FS1
Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Olympiacos vs. Barcelona, 3:45 p.m. on Fox Deportes
PSG vs. Anderlecht, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Sporting CP vs. Juventus, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Roma vs. Chelsea, 3:45 p.m. on FS2
Basel vs. CSKA Moscow, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
How to watch Man. United vs. Benfica
The Red Devils can all but clinch a spot in the next round
How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Celtic
Bayern can inch closer to the Round of 16 with three points here
How to watch PSG vs. Anderlecht
PSG is cruising in the group stage and should win here
How to watch Juventus vs. Sporting
Juve could be in trouble if it fails to win
Watch Roma vs. Chelsea
Chelsea is sitting pretty, but Roma is right behind
How to watch Barca vs. Olympiacos
The Catalan giants have been perfect so far
