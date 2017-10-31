How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Oct. 31

Here are the games coming up on TV and online

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Oct. 31 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern

Oct. 31

Champions League
Manchester United vs. Benfica, 3:45 p.m. on FS1
Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Olympiacos vs. Barcelona, 3:45 p.m. on Fox Deportes
PSG vs. Anderlecht, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Sporting CP vs. Juventus, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Roma vs. Chelsea, 3:45 p.m. on FS2
Basel vs. CSKA Moscow, 3:45 p.m. on ESPN3

