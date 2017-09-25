How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Sept. 25-27
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Sept. 25-27 with our listings below.
For streaming:
- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.
- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.
- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.
- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.
All times are US/Eastern
Monday, Sept. 25
Premier League
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 3 p.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Real Betis vs. Levante, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Champions League
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m. on FS1
Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow, 2:45 p.m. on FS2
Sevilla vs. Maribor, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
APOEL vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Man. City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Monaco vs. Porto, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Napoli vs. Feyenoord, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Wednesday, Sept. 27
MLS (on MLS Live)
Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Houston vs. LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose vs. Chicago, 10:30 p.m.
Champions League
Qarabag vs. Roma, 12 p.m. on ESPN Deportes
Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN Deportes
Juventus vs. Olympiacos, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Basel vs. Benfica, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m. on FS1
Anderlecht vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3
Sporting CP vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on FS2
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Shakhtar
Both teams won their opening match of the group stage
-
How to watch Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
This is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the group stage
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Spartak
The Reds face a tough test on the road in UCL
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. APOEL
Spurs look to make it six points from six
-
Champions League live updates
It's a big day in UCL play
-
How to watch Roma vs. Qarabag
Roma was held in the opener but is expected to win this one
Add a Comment