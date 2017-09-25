How to watch, stream live soccer: TV listings for Sept. 25-27

Find out how to watch/stream the best live soccer matches on Sept. 25-27 with our listings below.

For streaming:

- beIN Sports games are on beIN Sports Connect.

- ESPN games are on WatchESPN.

- Fox Sports games are on Fox Sports Go.

- NBC games are on NBC Sports Live.

All times are US/Eastern

Monday, Sept. 25

Premier League

Arsenal vs. West Brom, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Real Betis vs. Levante, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Champions League

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow, 2:45 p.m. on FS2

Sevilla vs. Maribor, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

APOEL vs. Tottenham, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Man. City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Monaco vs. Porto, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Besiktas vs. RB Leipzig, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Napoli vs. Feyenoord, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Wednesday, Sept. 27



MLS (on MLS Live)

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose vs. Chicago, 10:30 p.m.

Champions League

Qarabag vs. Roma, 12 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Juventus vs. Olympiacos, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Basel vs. Benfica, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

CSKA Moscow vs. Manchester United, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

Anderlecht vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN3

Sporting CP vs. Barcelona, 2:45 p.m. on FS2

