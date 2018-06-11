How to watch, stream World Cup 2018: TV listings for group stage matches
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
Find out how to watch/stream the World Cup 2018 group stage matches with our listings below.
Note: beIN Sports, Fox Sports and NBC games are available via streaming service fuboTV.
All times are US/Eastern
Group Stage
Thursday, June 14
Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m. on Fox and fubo TV (Try for free)
Friday, June 15
Egypt vs. Uruguay, 8 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Morocco vs. Iran, 11 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Portugal vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Saturday, June 16
France vs. Australia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Argentina vs. Iceland, 10 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Peru vs. Denmark, 12 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Croatia vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Sunday, June 17
Costa Rica vs. Serbia, 8 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Germany vs. Mexico, 11 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Monday, June 18
Sweden vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Belgium vs. Panama, 11 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Tunisia vs. England, 2 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Tuesday, June 19
Poland vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Colombia vs. Japan, 11 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Russia vs. Egypt, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Wednesday, June 20
Portugal vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Iran vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Thursday, June 21
France vs. Peru, 8 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Denmark vs. Australia, 11 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Friday, June 22
Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 8 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Nigeria vs. Iceland, 11 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Saturday, June 23
Belgium vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Germany vs. Sweden, 11 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
South Korea vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Sunday, June 24
England vs. Panama, 8 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Japan vs. Senegal, 11 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Poland vs. Colombia, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Monday, June 25
Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, 10 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Uruguay vs. Russia, 10 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Iran vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Spain vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Tuesday, June 26
Australia vs. Peru, 10 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Denmark vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Iceland vs. Croatia, 2 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Nigeria vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Wednesday, June 27
South Korea vs. Germany, 10 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Mexico vs. Sweden, 10 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica, 2 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Serbia vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Thursday, June 28
Japan vs. Poland, 10 a.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
Senegal vs. Colombia, 10 a.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m. on Fox and fuboTV (Try for free)
Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m. on FS1 and fuboTV (Try for free)
