How to watch, stream World Cup 2018: TV listings for knockout stage matches in Russia this summer

Find out how to watch/stream the World Cup 2018 knockout stage matches with our listings below.

All times are US/Eastern

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30

France vs. Argentina, 10 a.m. on Fox

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. on Fox



Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia, 10 a.m. on Fox

Croatia vs. Denmark, 2 p.m. on Fox



Monday, July 2

Brazil vs. Mexico, 10 a.m. on FS1

Belgium vs. Japan, 2 p.m. on Fox



Tuesday, July 3

Sweden vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. on FS1

Colombia vs. England, 2 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on FS1



Saturday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox



Wednesday, July 11

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Third Place

Saturday, July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, July 15

TBD vs. TBA, 11 a.m. on Fox