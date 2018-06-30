How to watch, stream World Cup 2018: TV listings for knockout stage matches in Russia this summer

Here are the World Cup games coming up on TV and online

Find out how to watch/stream the World Cup 2018 knockout stage matches with our listings below.

All times are US/Eastern

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 30
France vs. Argentina, 10 a.m. on Fox
Uruguay vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, July 1
Spain vs. Russia, 10 a.m. on Fox
Croatia vs. Denmark, 2 p.m. on Fox

Monday, July 2
Brazil vs. Mexico, 10 a.m. on FS1
Belgium vs. Japan, 2 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday, July 3
Sweden vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. on FS1
Colombia vs. England, 2 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, July 11
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Third Place

Saturday, July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, July 15
TBD vs. TBA, 11 a.m. on Fox

