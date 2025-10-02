After scoring nine goals in their opening match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup against New Caledonia, Benjamin Cremaschi and the United States U-20's will have a tougher test facing France on Thursday. They can secure passage to the round of 16 with a victory, and even with Barcelona needing to recall keeper Diego Kochen to serve as their number two keeper because of an injury crisis, there is plenty of talent available to the USMNT.

Cremaschi scored a hat trick and netted two assists in the opening match, and the Parma man will be a key figure in the team. He has three camps for the senior team, and he'll be looking for more. The best performance at this tournament was in the 1989 FIFA World Youth Championship, where they finished in fourth place, but in 2023 in Argentina, they were able to secure a fifth-place finish. That 2023 squad included players like Diego Luna and Jack McGlynn, showing the importance of this tournament to preparing players for the Olympics and the senior national team.

How to watch US U-20s vs. France U-20s

Date : Thursday, Oct. 2 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Oct. 2 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio El Teniente -- O'Higgins, Chile

: Estadio El Teniente -- O'Higgins, Chile TV: FS2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): 12-Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.; 7/0), 21-Duran Ferree (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.; 1/0)

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.; 7/0), 18-Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.; 9/0), 5-Noah Cobb (Colorado Rapids; Chattanooga, Tenn.; 13/0), 16-Ethan Kohler (SC Verl/GER; Campbell, Calif.; 12/1), 3-Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas; 16/0), 17-Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 7/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Benfica/POR; Louisville, Ky.; 11/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 19-Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC; Dallas, Texas; 5/1), 8-Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma/ITA; Key Biscayne, Fla.; 9/2), 14-Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio; 14/2), 6-Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo; Chicago, Ill.; 15/1), 15-Pedro Soma (San Diego FC; Coconut Creek, Fla.; 15/2), 10-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 23/8)

FORWARDS (5): 11-Luke Brennan (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.; 10/2), 7-Cole Campbell (Borussia Dortmund/GER; Peachtree City, Ga.; 3/0), 20-Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake City; Eagle Mountain, Utah; 11/2), 13-Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.; 6/1), 9-Marcos Zambrano (Real Salt Lake; Gladwyne, Pa.; 13/6)