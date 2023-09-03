Serie A is back in action on Sunday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Genoa @ Torino

Current Records: Genoa 1-0-1, Torino 0-1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Genoa will head out on the road to face off against Torino at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. The Bull took a loss in their last matchup and are no doubt out to reverse the Griffin's good fortune.

Even though Genoa hasn't done well against Lazio recently (they were 2-1-6 over their last nine matchups), they didn't let that get in the way on Sunday. Genoa had just enough and edged Lazio out 1-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for the Griffin who in their last game suffered a tough 4-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, Torino and AC Milan combined for eight shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Torino found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 4-1 punch to the gut against AC Milan.

Genoa skirted past Torino in their previous matchup back in March of 2022 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Griffin since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Torino is a solid favorite against Genoa, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +101 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Torino has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Genoa.