Serie A returns to action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Salernitana @ Torino

Current Records: Salernitana 6-11-12; Torino 10-8-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Salernitana will head out on the road to face off against Torino at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Since Salernitana's last five matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Salernitana haven't lost a game since February 26th, a trend which continued on Friday. Neither they nor Inter could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. That draw made it five straight for Salernitana.

Meanwhile, Torino haven't won a game since March 12th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell just short of Roma by a score of 1-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Sunday. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Torino are a solid favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -139 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

