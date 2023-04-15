Serie A returns to action Sunday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- Salernitana @ Torino
- Current Records: Salernitana 6-11-12; Torino 10-8-11
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
Salernitana will head out on the road to face off against Torino at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Since Salernitana's last five matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Salernitana haven't lost a game since February 26th, a trend which continued on Friday. Neither they nor Inter could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. That draw made it five straight for Salernitana.
Meanwhile, Torino haven't won a game since March 12th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell just short of Roma by a score of 1-0.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Sunday. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
Odds
Torino are a solid favorite against Salernitana, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -139 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
