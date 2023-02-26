The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Chelsea 8-8-7; Tottenham Hotspur 13-8-3

What to Know

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played to a draw at Stamford Bridge and now head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Chelsea should still be riding high after a win, while Tottenham will be looking to right the ship.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace five weeks ago, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Spurs came up short against Arsenal five weeks ago, falling 2-0.

Chelsea's win brought them up to while Tottenham's defeat pulled them down to

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Odds: Tottenham +150; Draw +220; Chelsea +188 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Chelsea have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tottenham Hotspur.