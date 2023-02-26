The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: Chelsea 8-8-7; Tottenham Hotspur 13-8-3
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played to a draw at Stamford Bridge and now head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Chelsea should still be riding high after a win, while Tottenham will be looking to right the ship.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Chelsea and Crystal Palace five weeks ago, but Chelsea stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.
Meanwhile, Spurs came up short against Arsenal five weeks ago, falling 2-0.
Chelsea's win brought them up to while Tottenham's defeat pulled them down to Writer Option Sys Failure. Chelsea is 3-1-3 after wins this season, and Tottenham is 4-1 after losses.
CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea
- When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Odds: Tottenham +150; Draw +220; Chelsea +188 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Chelsea have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tottenham Hotspur.
- Aug 14, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 2
- Jan 23, 2022 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Sep 19, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Feb 04, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 29, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Feb 22, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 22, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Chelsea 1
- Apr 01, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Chelsea 1
- Aug 20, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Jan 04, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jan 02, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Nov 26, 2016 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1