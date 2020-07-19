Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Leicester City 18-10-8; Tottenham Hotspur 15-11-10

What to Know

Leicester City is headed to New Tottenham Stadium to take on Tottenham Hotspur with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Leicester has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Tottenham's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Foxes got themselves on the board against Sheffield United on Thursday, but Sheffield never followed suit. Leicester came out on top against Sheffield by a score of 2-0.

Meanwhile, Tottenham was able to grind out a solid win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, winning 3-1.

In the teams' previous meeting last September, Leicester won by a goal, slipping past Spurs 2-1. Will Leicester repeat their success, or does Tottenham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch