How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Manchester United 12-8-9; Tottenham Hotspur 11-10-8

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester United. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Tottenham Stadium. Since Tottenham's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

This past Saturday, Spurs and Burnley ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Man United got themselves on the board against Manchester City on Sunday, but Man City never followed suit. Man United came out on top against Man City by a score of 2-0.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Tottenham and the Red Devils were neck-and-neck, but Tottenham came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Maybe Tottenham will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch