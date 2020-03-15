How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester United @ Tottenham Hotspur
Current Records: Manchester United 12-8-9; Tottenham Hotspur 11-10-8
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Manchester United. They will face off against one another at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Tottenham Stadium. Since Tottenham's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
This past Saturday, Spurs and Burnley ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Man United got themselves on the board against Manchester City on Sunday, but Man City never followed suit. Man United came out on top against Man City by a score of 2-0.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, Tottenham and the Red Devils were neck-and-neck, but Tottenham came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Maybe Tottenham will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
- When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Liga MX games to be held without fans
Don't panic, the games are still going to happen
-
Watch Chivas vs. Monterrey on CBS Sports
Catch a free stream of the Liga MX match on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app
-
What soccer games will air this weekend?
Here's a guide to what games are still set to take place this weekend
-
Soccer players who have coronavirus
A running list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak across the globe
-
FIFA wants international matches PPD
This international window will not be happening until further notice
-
FA chief skeptical PL season will finish
The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 4
-
LIVE: Chivas vs. Monterrey
Stream Guadalajara vs. Monterrey on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected