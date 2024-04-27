Arsenal travel to face bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby on Sunday needing a win to maintain their chances of a first Premier League title triumph since 2004. The Gunners blew Chelsea away in midweek so go to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium full of confidence unlike Spurs who went down to Newcastle United two weeks ago. Manchester City's FA Cup run has given Ange Postecoglou's side a two-week break which could aid their chances in what is a very tough run-in fixtures-wise.

Tottenham are six points behind Aston Villa in the race for fourth place and UEFA Champions League qualification but one of those two games in hand for Spurs is against City with Chelsea and Liverpool to come after Arsenal this weekend. The 4-0 loss to Newcastle was demoralizing for Postecoglou and his players so expect a reaction with Son Heung-min particularly damming about that result. The South Korea international has seven goals and two assists to his name against the Gunners and scored twice earlier in the season to secure a draw in the last North London Derby back in September.

Losses to Villa and Bayern Munich have given Mikel Arteta much to worry about of late but his players responded by thumping Chelsea after a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. City's win away at Brighton and Hove Albion means that Arsenal are only one point clear at the Premier League summit now which leaves minimal wiggle room for the Gunners in case of a disappointing result here. If Arteta's side are to stop Pep Guardiola's men from taking a record-breaking fourth consecutive English title, then all three points will be needed here in arguably the toughest remaining game.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Apr. 28 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 28 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England TV: USA Network | Stream Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Tottenham +320; Draw +320; Arsenal -143

Team news

Tottenham: Destiny Udogie's season is over through injury while Pedro Porro is a doubt although Richarlison should be fit to start after some recent knee trouble. Fraser Forster, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon are unlikely to be back before the end of this campaign, though.

Potential Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Arsenal: Jurrien Timber scored on his return to action with the reserves and Arteta could make a late decision to include him in the game day squad. Otherwise, there should be no changes to the side that thumped Chelsea so Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus will be substituted again. Takehiro Tomiyasu went 72 minutes against Chelsea and should be able to start again here.

Potential Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Prediction

This one should be close and neither side can really afford to share the points but a draw looks like the most likely result which could dictate that Arsenal fall further behind in the title race and Spurs suffer another blow to their UCL hopes. Pick: Tottenham 1, Arsenal 1.