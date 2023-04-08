Serie A returns to action on Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Monza @ Udinese

Current Records: Monza 9-7-12; Udinese 9-11-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. ET Where: Dacia Arena

Dacia Arena TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Monza have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against Udinese at 6:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Dacia Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Monza haven't won a game since March 12th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They fell to Lazio 2-0. Lazio's two goals came from Pedro at minute 13 and S. Milinkovic-Savic at minute 56.

Meanwhile, despite taking five shots at the goal Udinese still came up empty handed on Sunday. Their painful 3-0 defeat to Bologna might stick with them for a while.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday. At the very least, we hope one of these teams manages to score on Saturday.

Odds

Udinese are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +103 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

