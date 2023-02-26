untitled-design-2023-02-25t195635-101.png
Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.  

Who's Playing

  • Spezia @ Udinese
  • Current Records: Spezia 4-7-12; Udinese 7-9-7

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dacia Arena
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Spezia fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Spezia will head out on the road to face off against Udinese at Dacia Arena. Spezia are expected to lose in their upcoming game, which doesn't bode well given they lost the last time the odds were against them.

Spezia came up short against Juventus on Sunday, falling 2-0. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Spezia, who haven't won a game since January 22nd.

Meanwhile, Udinese and Inter were all tied up 1-1 at the break on Saturday, but Udinese were shut out in the second half. Udinese came up short against Inter, falling 3-1. Inter must've come into this game with a vengeance since they lost the last time they played Udinese back in September of 2022.

The losses dropped Spezia to 4-7-12 and Udinese to 14-5-4. We'll see who turns their luck around and who leaves disappointed once again.

Odds

Udinese are a huge favorite against Spezia, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -164 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Featured Game | Udinese vs. Spezia
Spread
Moneyline
Total
UDN
-0.5
-155
-150
o2.5
-125
SPE
+0.5
+122
+410
u2.5
-105
DRAW
+280
