How to watch Watford vs. Everton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Watford vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Everton @ Watford
Current Records: Everton 8-10-6; Watford 5-11-8
What to Know
Everton is headed to at Vicarage Road to take on Watford with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Everton has kept their last eight contests to within one goal, so Watford should be prepared for a fight.
Last Tuesday, Everton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Speaking of close games: Watford fell a goal short of Aston Villa last week, losing 2-1.
The last time the two teams met in last August, Everton won by a goal, slipping past Watford 1-0. Will Everton repeat their success, or does Watford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
