The game of the weekend is a battle between West Ham United and Chelsea as the two London squads square off in a crucial matchup in the race for the Champions League spots. The two sides enter tied on 55 points a piece with Chelsea ahead on goal difference thanks to a +19 edge as compared to David Moyes side which has +11. If one of these two sides can take all three points they will be in the driver's seat for Champions League qualification with only five matches to play.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: West Ham +370, Draw +265, Chelsea -130 (via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Chelsea and West Ham are both coming off disappointing performances as they fight for Champions League qualification. West Ham fought through a first half red card and erased a two goal deficit against Newcastle United, but ultimately fell 3-2. Chelsea drew with Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 amid fan protests over the now defeated attempt to form a Super League. Chelsea will also be playing this match with one eye on the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday where they'll face off against Real Madrid.

Series History

Chelsea have won five out of their last ten games against West Ham United.

Dec 21, 2020 - Chelsea 3 vs. West Ham United 0

Jul 01, 2020 - West Ham United 3 vs. Chelsea 2

Nov 30, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 0

Apr 08, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 0

Sep 23, 2018 - Chelsea 0 vs. West Ham United 0

Apr 08, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 1

Dec 09, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Chelsea 0

Mar 06, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1

Mar 04, 2017 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1

Aug 15, 2016 - Chelsea 2 vs. West Ham United 1

Prediction

A low scoring affair which see Chelsea nab a crucial late goal. Pick: West Ham 0, Chelsea 1