The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ West Ham United

Current Records: Crystal Palace 4-4-4; West Ham United 4-7-2

What to Know

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. West Ham has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Crystal Palace's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Irons had lost three consecutive heartbreakers to Manchester United, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. West Ham lost 1-0 to Man United.

Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Southampton 1-0. The Crystal Palace offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

West Ham and Crystal Palace tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but West Ham got the victory in their second match 3-2. Crystal Palace is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Telemundo, USA Network Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham -117; Draw +245; Crystal Palace +330

Series History

West Ham United have won five out of their last 12 games against Crystal Palace.