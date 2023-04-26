The Premier League is back in action Wednesday,

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ West Ham United

Current Records: Liverpool 14-8-9, West Ham United 9-7-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

West Ham United are 1-7 against Liverpool since August of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. West Ham United will be playing in front of their home fans against Liverpool at 6:45 p.m. ET at London Stadium. The pair come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, West Ham United never let their opponents score. They put the hurt on Bournemouth with a sharp 4-0 loss. With West Ham United ahead 3-0 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, West Ham United put plenty of pressure on the goal with ten goal attempts. Bournemouth, on the other hand, only managed five.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They beat Nottingham Forest by a goal, winning 3-2. It was an even better day for Diogo Jota as he scored two goals for his team.

West Ham United couldn't quite finish off Liverpool in their previous matchup last October and fell 1-0. Will West Ham United have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Liverpool are a solid favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -114 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

