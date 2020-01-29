How to watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ West Ham United

Current Records: Liverpool 22-0-1; West Ham United 6-12-5

What to Know

Liverpool and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Olympic Stadium. Liverpool is currently enjoying a 14-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Last week, the Reds won by a goal, slipping past Wolverhampton 2-1.

Meanwhile, West Ham received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 4-1 to Leicester City.

Liverpool's victory lifted them to 22-0-1 (first place with 67 points) while West Ham United's loss dropped them down to 6-12-5 (17th place with 23 points). We'll see if Liverpool can repeat their recent success or if the Irons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch