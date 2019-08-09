How to watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's PREMIER LEAGUE game

Who's Playing

West Ham United (home) vs. Manchester City (away)

Current Records: West Ham United 0-0-0; Manchester City 0-0-0

Last Season Records: West Ham United 15-16-7; Manchester City 32-4-2;

What to Know

Manchester City and West Ham United will face off 7:30 a.m. ET Aug. 10 at Olympic Stadium to kick off their 2019 PL seasons.

Last year, Manchester City took it all, winning the PL with 98 points and a 32-4-2 record. As for West Ham United, they finished smack in the middle of the pack (10th) with a 15-16-7 record.

Manchester City took both legs last year, so West Ham United will be looking to save face and get some revenge. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Manchester City

West Ham United vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Olympic Stadium

Olympic Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Manchester City have won all of the games they've played against West Ham United in the last 4 years.