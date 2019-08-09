How to watch West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's PREMIER LEAGUE game
Who's Playing
West Ham United (home) vs. Manchester City (away)
Current Records: West Ham United 0-0-0; Manchester City 0-0-0
Last Season Records: West Ham United 15-16-7; Manchester City 32-4-2;
What to Know
Manchester City and West Ham United will face off 7:30 a.m. ET Aug. 10 at Olympic Stadium to kick off their 2019 PL seasons.
Last year, Manchester City took it all, winning the PL with 98 points and a 32-4-2 record. As for West Ham United, they finished smack in the middle of the pack (10th) with a 15-16-7 record.
Manchester City took both legs last year, so West Ham United will be looking to save face and get some revenge. Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Manchester City
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manchester City have won all of the games they've played against West Ham United in the last 4 years.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - West Ham United 0 vs. Manchester City 4
- Apr 29, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Manchester City 4
- Dec 03, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. West Ham United 1
- Feb 01, 2017 - West Ham United 0 vs. Manchester City 4
- Jan 31, 2017 - West Ham United 0 vs. Manchester City 4
- Aug 28, 2016 - Manchester City 3 vs. West Ham United 1
