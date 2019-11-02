How to watch West Ham United vs. Newcastle United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Ham United (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)

Current Records: West Ham United 3-3-4; Newcastle United 2-5-3

What to Know

Newcastle United lost both of their matches to West Ham United last season, on scores of 3-0 and 2-0, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Since Newcastle's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Sunday, the Magpies and Wolverhampton tied 1-1, good for one point each.

West Ham and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

The ties rounded out Newcastle United's record to 2-5-3 and West Ham United's to 3-3-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Olympic Stadium

Olympic Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Ham United and Newcastle United both have two wins in their last four games.