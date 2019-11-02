How to watch West Ham United vs. Newcastle United: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch West Ham United vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
West Ham United (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)
Current Records: West Ham United 3-3-4; Newcastle United 2-5-3
What to Know
Newcastle United lost both of their matches to West Ham United last season, on scores of 3-0 and 2-0, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Since Newcastle's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Sunday, the Magpies and Wolverhampton tied 1-1, good for one point each.
West Ham and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
The ties rounded out Newcastle United's record to 2-5-3 and West Ham United's to 3-3-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Ham United and Newcastle United both have two wins in their last four games.
- Mar 02, 2019 - West Ham United 2 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 01, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 23, 2017 - Newcastle United 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- Aug 26, 2017 - Newcastle United 3 vs. West Ham United 0
