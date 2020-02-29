How to watch West Ham United vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch West Ham United vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Southampton @ West Ham United
Current Records: Southampton 10-13-4; West Ham United 6-15-6
What to Know
This Saturday, Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.78 goals per contest. They will take on West Ham United at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Southampton hasn't won a matchup against West Ham since Aug. 19 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Southampton kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa on Saturday and took the match 2-0.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but the Irons were not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half when they met on Monday. West Ham fell a goal shy of Liverpool, losing 3-2.
The last time the two teams met in last December, Southampton and West Ham were neck-and-neck, but Southampton came up empty-handed after a 1-0 loss. Can Southampton avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Ham United have won five out of their last seven games against Southampton.
- Dec 14, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Southampton 0
- May 04, 2019 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Dec 27, 2018 - West Ham United 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Mar 31, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 0
- Aug 19, 2017 - Southampton 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- Feb 04, 2017 - West Ham United 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Sep 25, 2016 - Southampton 3 vs. West Ham United 0
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues are coming off of midweek Champions League play
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
The Reds are just four wins away from the league title
-
MLS storylines to watch
The new MLS season gets underway this weekend, with eight matches on Saturday
-
Projecting the 2020 MLS season
Two of the most talented teams meet in MLS Cup 2020 in this simulation
-
Lewandowski suffers fractured tibia
Robert Lewandowski is expected to sit out the next four weeks with a fractured tibia
-
MLS newcomers to watch: Chicharito, more
The 2020 MLS season kicks off this weekend
-
UCL takeaways: City pushes right buttons
Real Madrid is in big trouble while Juve may be OK
-
Lyon notches upset of Juve, Ronaldo
Juventus couldn't find the back of the net in France