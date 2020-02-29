How to watch West Ham United vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Southampton @ West Ham United

Current Records: Southampton 10-13-4; West Ham United 6-15-6

What to Know

This Saturday, Southampton is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.78 goals per contest. They will take on West Ham United at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Southampton hasn't won a matchup against West Ham since Aug. 19 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Southampton kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa on Saturday and took the match 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but the Irons were not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half when they met on Monday. West Ham fell a goal shy of Liverpool, losing 3-2.

The last time the two teams met in last December, Southampton and West Ham were neck-and-neck, but Southampton came up empty-handed after a 1-0 loss. Can Southampton avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Southampton

West Ham United vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Olympic Stadium

Olympic Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Ham United have won five out of their last seven games against Southampton.