How to watch West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

West Ham United (home) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (away)

Current Records: West Ham United 3-5-4; Tottenham Hotspur 3-4-5

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (both 3-3-1), but likely not for long. Tottenham will take on West Ham at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium after a week off. Since Spurs' past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Two weeks ago, Tottenham and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, the match between West Ham and Burnley was not particularly close, with West Ham falling 3-0.

Spurs and the Irons split their matches last season, with Spurs claiming a 1-0 win and the Irons retaliating with a 1-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Olympic Stadium

Olympic Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur both have three wins in their last seven games.