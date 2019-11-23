How to watch West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game
Who's Playing
West Ham United (home) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (away)
Current Records: West Ham United 3-5-4; Tottenham Hotspur 3-4-5
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (both 3-3-1), but likely not for long. Tottenham will take on West Ham at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium after a week off. Since Spurs' past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Two weeks ago, Tottenham and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, the match between West Ham and Burnley was not particularly close, with West Ham falling 3-0.
Spurs and the Irons split their matches last season, with Spurs claiming a 1-0 win and the Irons retaliating with a 1-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur both have three wins in their last seven games.
- Apr 27, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Oct 20, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Jan 04, 2018 - West Ham United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Sep 23, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. West Ham United 2
- May 06, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- May 05, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. West Ham United 2
