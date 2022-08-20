The Premier League is back in action on Sunday

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ West Ham United

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0-1; West Ham United 0-2

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. Brighton will be hoping to build upon the 3-1 win they picked up against West Ham when they previously played in May.

This past Saturday, Brighton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of close games: the Irons lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham +130; Draw +235; Brighton +215

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion won four meetings and tied six meetings in their last ten contests with West Ham United.