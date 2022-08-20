The Premier League is back in action on Sunday
Who's Playing
- Brighton & Hove Albion @ West Ham United
- Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0-1; West Ham United 0-2
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at London Stadium. Brighton will be hoping to build upon the 3-1 win they picked up against West Ham when they previously played in May.
This past Saturday, Brighton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Speaking of close games: the Irons lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: London Stadium
- Online streaming: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham +130; Draw +235; Brighton +215
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion won four meetings and tied six meetings in their last ten contests with West Ham United.
- May 22, 2022 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. West Ham United 1
- Dec 01, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. West Ham United 1
- May 15, 2021 - West Ham United 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Dec 27, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. West Ham United 2
- Feb 01, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. West Ham United 3
- Aug 17, 2019 - West Ham United 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Jan 02, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. West Ham United 2
- Oct 05, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Feb 03, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. West Ham United 1
- Oct 20, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. West Ham United 0