The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ West Ham United
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 1-3-3; West Ham United 1-5-1
What to Know
Wolverhampton and West Ham United have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at London Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wolverhampton winning the first 1-0 at home and West Ham taking the second 1-0.
Wolves entered their matchup against Manchester City two weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Wolverhampton took a hard 3-0 fall against Man City.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Irons lost 1-0 to Everton.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game?
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: London Stadium
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Live streaming: fuboTV
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham -109; Draw +350; Wolverhampton +210
Series History
Wolverhampton have won five out of their last eight games against West Ham United.
- Feb 27, 2022 - West Ham United 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Nov 20, 2021 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 05, 2021 - West Ham United 3 vs. Wolverhampton 2
- Sep 27, 2020 - West Ham United 4 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Jun 20, 2020 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Dec 04, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Jan 29, 2019 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. West Ham United 0
- Sep 01, 2018 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. West Ham United 0