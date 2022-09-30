The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ West Ham United

Current Records: Wolverhampton 1-3-3; West Ham United 1-5-1

What to Know

Wolverhampton and West Ham United have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at London Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wolverhampton winning the first 1-0 at home and West Ham taking the second 1-0.

Wolves entered their matchup against Manchester City two weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Wolverhampton took a hard 3-0 fall against Man City.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Everton's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Irons lost 1-0 to Everton.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham -109; Draw +350; Wolverhampton +210

Series History

Wolverhampton have won five out of their last eight games against West Ham United.