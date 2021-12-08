The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Lille @ Wolfsburg

What to Know

Wolfsburg and Lille are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 8 at VOLKSWAGEN ARENA. Wolfsburg is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Sevilla. On the other hand, Lille collected three points with a 1-0 win over Salzburg in their previous leg. Wolfsburg (five points) is last in Group G, while Lille (eight points) leads the group.

Wolfsburg needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group. The game is an important one for Lille as they are engaged in a three-way battle to claim one of the top two spots that would advance them to the knockout phase.

How To Watch