How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton (home) vs. Aston Villa (away)
Current Records: Wolverhampton 2-2-7; Aston Villa 3-6-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Wolverhampton Wolves are heading back home. They will take on the Birmingham Lions at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Molineux. Wolverhampton has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight.
On Saturday, Wolves and tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Villa fell a goal short of the Liverpool Reds, losing 2-1.
Wolverhampton are 2-2-7 (13 points) and Villa is 3-6-2 (11 points), so if Villa wins they will leapfrog Wolverhampton in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.
-
MLS Cup preview: Seattle vs. Toronto
Chapter three will be written on Sunday in the Pacific Northwest
-
European clubs interested in Ibra
The striker has a big decision to make
-
Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo preview
Barca is looking to end a two-game skid
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
The two giants meet on Saturday in Munich
-
USWNT wins class-action status
This is a major victory in the steps towards equal pay for the defending World Cup champions
-
2019 MLS Cup picks, predictions, bets
Proven soccer model reveals picks for Sunday's MLS Cup Final between the Seattle Sounders and...
-
Rodrygo, Real Madrid crush Galatasaray
The young Brazilian had three goals and an assist on the night
-
Juventus earns UCL knockout stage spot
Higuain assisted the Brazilian to snatch three points