How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton (home) vs. Aston Villa (away)

Current Records: Wolverhampton 2-2-7; Aston Villa 3-6-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Wolverhampton Wolves are heading back home. They will take on the Birmingham Lions at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Molineux. Wolverhampton has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Villa should be prepared for a fight.

On Saturday, Wolves tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Villa fell a goal short of the Liverpool Reds, losing 2-1.

Wolverhampton are 2-2-7 (13 points) and Villa is 3-6-2 (11 points), so if Villa wins they will leapfrog Wolverhampton in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.