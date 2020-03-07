How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ Wolverhampton
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 6-12-10; Wolverhampton 10-6-12
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton played to a draw at Molineux and now head to Molineux to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux. Since Brighton's past four matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Saturday, Brighton lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace.
Speaking of close games: Wolverhampton dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Tottenham Hotspur 3-2.
Brighton is now 6-12-10 while Wolves sit at 10-6-12. Wolverhampton is 4-2-3 after wins this season, and Brighton is 4-4-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- TV: CNBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion won one meeting and tied two meetings in their last three contests with Wolverhampton.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Apr 20, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Oct 27, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
-
