How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton (home) vs. Chelsea (away)

Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-1-3; Chelsea 1-1-2

What to Know

Wolverhampton is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Chelsea this season. Wolverhampton will take on Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux after a week off. Wolves have kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Chelsea should be prepared for a fight.

Wolverhampton didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Everton last week. Wolverhampton fell a goal short of Everton, losing 2-3. Wolves were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Everton apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Feb. of this year.

Chelsea and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a draw.

Wolverhampton won their first match against Chelsea 2-1 last season, but Chelsea managed a tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Chelsea.