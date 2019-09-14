How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton (home) vs. Chelsea (away)
Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-1-3; Chelsea 1-1-2
What to Know
Wolverhampton is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Chelsea this season. Wolverhampton will take on Chelsea at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux after a week off. Wolves have kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Chelsea should be prepared for a fight.
Wolverhampton didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Everton last week. Wolverhampton fell a goal short of Everton, losing 2-3. Wolves were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Everton apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in Feb. of this year.
Chelsea and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a draw.
Wolverhampton won their first match against Chelsea 2-1 last season, but Chelsea managed a tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Chelsea.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Chelsea 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Dec 05, 2018 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Chelsea 1
-
Real Madrid vs. Levante preview
Here's what to know about Saturday's match
-
Bayern vs. Leipzig preview
Bayern faces a stiff road test on Saturday
-
Dortmund vs. Leverkusen preview
Two of the top teams in Germany square off on Saturday
-
Juve vs. Fiorentina preview
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve look to remain perfect on the season
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
It's a rematch of the Copa del Rey final from May in which Barca lost to Los Che
-
Complete Premier League schedule
We are four matchweeks into the 2019-20 Premier League season